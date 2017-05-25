Richmond Jazz Festival lineup announced

The Richmond Jazz Festival is coming in August. (Source: NBC12)

The 2017 Richmond Jazz Festival lineup was announced Thursday and includes Pat Metheny, Bob James, Common and Erykah Badu.

The festival is Aug. 10-13 and will include performances at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Hippodrome Theater and Hardywood Park Brewery.

Other notable acts include Robert Cray, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan and The Manhattan Transfer.

This year's festival introduces CaRue, a prelude to the festival that features free, live performances in several venues in Carytown, including the Byrd Theatre, from Aug. 5 and Aug. 10.

CLICK HERE to visit our 12 About Town site to learn more about this year's festival.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12