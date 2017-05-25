Smoke fills Three Chopt Road home; firefighters search for cause

Richmond Fire Department officials say they're having trouble finding the source of a fire at a Three Chopt Road home on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in at 4:38 a.m. from a resident who said there was a lot of smoke in the home. The fire was marked under control at 5:02 a.m., but firefighters haven't figured out where the blaze started.

The resident of the home was able to make it out safely.

