Smoke fills Three Chopt Road home; firefighters search for cause

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Fire Department officials say they're having trouble finding the source of a fire at a Three Chopt Road home on Thursday morning.More >>
Kiana Stinney survived a severe beating, allegedly by her boyfriend, when she was six months pregnant. The baby was born a month ago, and Stinney named him Mason.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after an incident involving an inappropriate cell phone video at Albert Hill Middle School. A source confirms to NBC12 that at least one student was arrested.More >>
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.More >>
