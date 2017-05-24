Witnesses: kittens thrown from moving vehicle on Powhite Pkwy

Drivers on Powhite Parkway contacted NBC12 after they say someone was throwing kittens out onto the side of the road from a moving vehicle.

Good Samaritans were able to save just a few. It reportedly happened in Chesterfield Thursday morning - with witnesses seeing as many as eight kittens being thrown out onto the side of Powhite Parkway and finding others along 288.

Witnesses are still shaken up. It took them time to process what they saw out the car window as they were speeding past – with cars swerving not to miss little gray bundles, which witnesses quickly discovered were kittens, thrown out into traffic.

Stephanie Robusto has been speaking to those witnesses. She will have more details tonight on NBC12 News at 11.

