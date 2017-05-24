HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Signs and symptoms of a stroke

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke and what to do about them.

The first step to ensure living through this medical emergency is getting medical help immediately. Here's why: for every minute a stroke goes untreated and blood flow to the brain is blocked, a person loses roughly 1.9 million neurons, which could cause impairment to your speech, movement, memory, and possibly worse.

Dr. Thomas Mattingly with Johnston-Willis, Comprehensive Stroke Center says you must act FAST - and remember the word FAST. It's an acronym to help you identify the signs and symptoms of stroke.

Dr. Mattingly says, "Basically, you're looking for Facial droop, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, 'T' – Time to call 9-1-1. 'T' is the most important I think. It's very important that you call our EMS providers immediately. They can get you to a stroke center much faster than you or a relative can do. There are a lot of things we can do to treat stroke. IV clot busters have been around 20 years, but today we can use catheters to actually take out some of the larger clots that cause the most devastating forms of stroke. All of this is time dependent. If you don't get in within a reasonable time frame, we don't have as many options to treat you."

The best prevention is to keep your blood pressure under control, your cholesterol down and exercise, says Dr. Mattingly.

