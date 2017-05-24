Brawl breaks out at James River HS, parents fear for their children

The principal of a Chesterfield high school says several students face "legal consequences" following a fight at the school, but one parent fears this is just one of many fights.

The fight happened at James River High School on Wednesday. Cell phone video shows a large group of students gathering together in the hallway when the fight breaks out.

One parent claims this is not the first fight, saying a student was jumped in the woods and seriously hurt. The parent says one group of students has "declared war" on another, and now the parent is scared to send her child to school.

The principal shared this message with parents:

I wanted to share with you that several James River High students are facing school disciplinary action and legal consequences for their involvement in an altercation today during lunch. Initial reports indicate that these incidents were related to a previous disagreement in the community. Unfortunately, the behavior spilled over into school. Police responded and assisted school staff members in returning students from lunch to class. Criminal charges are expected against some students. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will continue to convey our expectations to students. Please help us reinforce proper behaviors, including not using cell phones during the school day, with your child tonight. We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment that is free from distractions for all of our students.

Police says they were called to the school and the school resource officer is still investigating. No one has been charged yet.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12