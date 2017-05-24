PHOTOS: VCU Medical Center delivers sextuplets, first in hospital's history

VCU Medical Center says they have successfully delivered the first sextuplets in the hospital's history.

A 40-person team helped deliver the three boys and three girls for Ajibola Taiwo by cesarean section.

All six are doing well in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

The Taiwos say they have been working to conceive for 17 years.

"I was excited," said Adeboye Taiwo, the father. "For the very first time we were expecting."

VCU Medical Center says the Taiwos’ medical team included "experts from maternal-fetal medicine, labor and delivery, nursing, anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal medicine, social work, nutrition, cardiology and chaplain services."

"The team quickly assembled to begin prenatal management and delivery planning including pre-delivery drills and resuscitation exercises," said Susan Lanni, M.D., medical director of labor and delivery and maternal-fetal specialist at VCU Medical Center. "A typical labor and delivery shift includes one, perhaps two premature births, usually with time in between. We had to coordinate with our colleagues in the NICU for six premature babies to be delivered simultaneously."

"We’re going through this extraordinary journey together with the family," said Ronald Ramus, M.D., director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at VCU Medical Center. "It’s not every day that parents bring home sextuplets. Mrs. Taiwo was eating, sleeping and breathing for seven. A lot of the support and encouragement we gave her to make it as far as she did was important, and one of the biggest contributions we made as a team."

"The medical team is excellent in medicine and hospitality,” said Adeboye Taiwo. "We are far from home but the medical team is our family. That is what got us this far."

Ajibola was discharged from the hospital on May 18. The six babies are still in the care of the NICU, but the happy parents are actively participating.

