Parent says Albert Hill MS students arrested over student sex video

Richmond Police are investigating after an incident involving an inappropriate cell phone video at Albert Hill Middle School. A source confirms to NBC12 that at least one student was arrested.

A parent says two students were seen on cell phone video engaging in sexual conduct somewhere inside the school, last week. After the video was circulated among students, the parent says multiple students were arrested for obtaining the video. She says she is angered that the school system did not warn parents that the video was circulating.

The school released the following statement:

We are unable to provide any details regarding this matter as it is an ongoing investigation involving juveniles. As for communication with parents, school administration notified the parents of the students that were involved in this matter. This is considered to be an isolated incident that has now become a police investigation and a mass notification would not be sent to all parents. School administrators are meeting with students to reinforce appropriate usage of technology and social media. A similar reminder will also be shared with parents to ensure they remain vigilant in monitoring their children's behavior on social media and technology. As always, the safety of our students is a top priority and our expectation is that all students will adhere to the guidelines set forth in the Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook.

