Police searching for hit-and-run suspects that struck officer in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police say they are looking for three men after they struck an officer with their vehicle on Tuesday.

It happened near the entrance to the Amherst neighborhood after police were called to the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop for a report of car break-ins.

One officer that stayed near the entrance spotted a white, four-door sedan slowly attempting to leave the area. When he asked the three people inside to stop the vehicle and show identification, the car took off, striking the officer in the leg. Police say the officer was not injured.

Police say about 20 vehicles were targeted in the thefts. The suspect took electronics, credit cards, and money from the vehicles.

Police described the suspects as "black males wearing dark clothing. The driver appeared to be in his 40s, and the two passengers appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s."

Later, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a convenience store in Petersburg. Police have released the surveillance photos of the vehicle, as well as a photo of a man matching the description of the driver.

Police also say the suspects match the description of the three men who tried to break into the Marketplace at 16025 Harrowgate Road at about 1:50 a.m. on May 23. Police have released the surveillance photos from the store.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the thefts, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12