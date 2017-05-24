First responders participate in emergency drill at Kings Dominion

Ambulances, triage tent, even fake patients all lined up outside the gates of Kings Dominion Wednesday. It was part of a training exercise so first responders could prepare themselves for a worst-case scenario should tragedy strike anywhere in Hanover County.

The sound of gun fire, even an explosion were all meant to put deputies and EMTs to the test -- making the drill as real as possible.

“There’s going to be blank gun fire here today. Maybe loud bangs, there's going to be flash bangs. We do all that just to stress the first responders just to prepare for the worst if this were to happen,” said Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department.

The department trains regularly on a smaller scale, but Cooper says they haven't done a large scale drill like this since 2010 at one of the high schools.

Cooper says communication between first responders from different agencies is crucial during a mass casualty situation.

“Obviously, if a situation like this were to happen, you're going to have first responders literally from all over the Metro area, and probably all over the state coming to this scene. So not only are we testing the plans in place, but we're testing the interoperability with radio traffic. We're testing how we communication with the fire department, and we're testing how we communicate with our private partners at Kings Dominion,” Cooper said.

While deputies practiced how to eliminate a threat, EMTs practiced triaging patients who had fake wounds, some mimicking gunshots.

Battalion chief Jason Williams says this exercise is even applicable not just for an active threat, but also for medics responding during a natural disaster.

“They're going to have a list of injuries that we're supposed to quickly identify and treat very quickly on the scene. And then prioritize those patients to be able to move to different locations and get them out of the part and into an ambulance,” said Williams.

Although Wednesday’s training exercise was months in the making, Monday's terror attack in England makes it all the more timely, and weighs on the mind of all those training.

“You always train for the worst situations that you can think of, and prepare for them. But pray that they never happen,” said Cooper.

