Richmond mom speaks out after alleged beating by boyfriend

We’re following up with a woman who survived a severed beating, allegedly by her boyfriend, when she was six months pregnant.

Back in January, we interviewed Kianna Stinney as police searched for her boyfriend Marvin Brown. Stinney suffered multiple injuries and doctors were afraid that her unborn baby may be injured as well.

That baby was born a month ago, and Stinney named him Mason. Ashley Monfort is catching up with her and will have the latest on the arrest and upcoming trial of Brown.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12