Richmond mom speaks out after alleged beating by boyfriend

Kianna Stinney survived a severed beating, allegedly by her boyfriend, when she was six months pregnant. The baby was born a month ago, and Stinney named him Mason.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Some of RVA’s most popular event spots are making certain security is tight as ever following the latest attack in England.More >>
Richmond police have identified the victim in the Motel 6 shooting that happened on the city's Southside on Monday morning.More >>
Virginia State Police are still searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Richmond early on May 14.More >>
