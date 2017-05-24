Man faces several charged connected to credit card fraud in Short Pump

A 24-year-old man faces several charges related to credit card fraud in Short Pump.

The Henrico Police Department says Justin Felix Jean-Louis was charged with four counts of credit card larceny and one count of possession of a credit card forgery device after responding to an incident in the 3900 block of Duckling Drive on Tuesday.

Duckling Drive is at West Broad Village, home to numerous businesses.

"Officers encountered Jean-Louis and during their interaction evidence was located that led to criminal charges being placed," the Henrico Police Department said Wednesday.

