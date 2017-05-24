Petersburg schools, police investigate threat made on social media

Petersburg Public Schools officials say they are working with the police department after alleged threats were made to a school over social media this week.

"We are aware of the talk in the community about Peabody (Middle School) and we are working with police to make sure all appropriate steps are taken," a spokesperson with the school system said Wednesday.

Concerned parents tell NBC12 that a threat was spread about something happening at the school on Friday.

Coming up on 12News, Kelly Avellino is looking into the threat and what schools and police are doing.

