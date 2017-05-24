Suspect flees with prescription medicine after robbing Henrico pharmacy

A man robbed a business Tuesday in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive and fled with prescription medication.

The Henrico Police Department say the man -- described a white male, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds -- approached the pharmacy around 5:50 p.m. and acted as if he had a weapon when he demanded the medicine.

The suspect was wearing a black and gray striped stocking cap, a dark-hooded jacket, a red shirt and plaid pants. He was seen driving a champagne colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

