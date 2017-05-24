Suspect flees with prescription medicine after robbing Henrico pharmacy

A man robbed a business Tuesday in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive and fled with prescription medication.More >>
An angry Henrico mother reached out to 12 On Your Side over a pattern of bullying at her child's middle school.
A woman seen in a video that has gone viral in Henrico has now been arrested, after police say she threw Gatorade bottles at a vehicle.
Henrico Police are now releasing a photo of the suspicious package found in a car that prompted a bomb scare at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.
The woman accused of having a suspicious package in her car outside a Short Pump store was released from jail on Monday morning.
