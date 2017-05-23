Henrico parent questions if school district is doing enough to prevent bullying

An angry Henrico mother reached out to 12 On Your Side over a pattern of bullying at her child's middle school. Within a four-week period, Tiffany Lynch says her 6th-grade student was bullied three separate times. She wants to know if the school is doing enough to keep students safe.

A Henrico schools spokesperson says the system is handling the matter “appropriately," but the child's mother says more needs to be done so she knows her child is out of harm's way.

"I feel like I send my daughter to school to learn and to be in a safe environment,” Lynch said.

She’s concerned her daughter is being constantly bullied. It started last month.

"The other student got physical with her. She ripped the braids out of her hair. She had bald spots in her head,” Lynch said.

Then two weeks later, another incident happened.

"A little boy came behind her while she was in math, and he cut her braids, just took the scissors for no reason and cut her braids," Lynch added.

That's not all. There was another episode Monday.

"A little boy came behind her and took a sharp pencil and stabbed her twice in the back for absolutely no reason. The lead of the pencil went into her back. She was seen by a medical professional,” she said.

It all unfolded at Fairfield Middle School.

Issues like these come across Adria Scharf's radar every week.

"A pattern that needs to stop,” said Scharf, who runs the Richmond Peace Education Center.

"We are training young people to be leaders for peace and community change in their own schools and own neighborhoods," she explained.

That means stepping in to stop bullying. The group also trains teachers on the best ways to resolve conflicts in the classroom. When it comes to students being the target of bullies, Scharf said, "We do encourage them to find an ally within the school whether that's a guidance counselor, or a vice principal or a teacher, a trusted adult who they can talk to and who they trust. We know at times parents {and} families need to be persistent in terms of advocating for their child's safety."

"In this instance, it's my child, so, of course, I'm going to say something about it. I don't feel like my child is safe. Nothing is being done,” Lynch said.

The school system says it will continue to work directly with the student and her family to address their concerns.

