Acts of Kindness: Leading 'The Way' to better living

Linda Hanna nominated Brian Purcell - founder of “The WAY”, a Henrico non-profit - for Acts Of Kindness recognition.

Linda says she was "in a very bad way emotionally." She was dealing with health issues and depression after the deaths of her husband and mother. Her sister suggested she visit the community assistance center "The Way."

Linda ended up becoming a volunteer, answering the phones, sorting and distributing food to seniors and homeless veterans. She thought she’d be helping others, she didn’t realized how much she was helped by volunteering.

She says Brian is an inspiration to hundreds of people and deserves NBC12 recognition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12