Husky needs to be brought back home after roaming Matoaca area

A husky was finally caught after traveling for miles in just a few days and needs to be brought back home.

The husky has been roaming the Chesterfield/Matoaca area for about a week, according to the Prince George County Animal Shelter.

However, the dog is currently at the Chesterfield County Animal Control and Shelter.

"If he is yours, please go claim your dog," Prince George County Animal Shelter wrote on their Facebook page. "[The Chesterfield County Animal Control and Shelter] will require proof of ownership, rabies vaccination certificate, etc."

