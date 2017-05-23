12 On Your Side helps disabled man get mailbox moved

Qualifying for hardship mail delivery should be as easy as mailing a letter when you're disabled, but it was not for Josh Wilson.

For months, he tried to get an inaccessible mailbox moved to the back porch of his apartment. Nothing happened until Josh called 12 On Your Side. We were able to help him in a matter of days.

Postal workers do try to help residents they serve. In this instance, hardship mail delivery approval has to come from the top. It appears Josh's letter got lost in the postal system until 12 On Your Side got involved.

Josh requested the special accommodation to maintain his independence. He has cerebral palsy and can't talk or walk, but look around his apartment and you will see testaments to his determination to think and act for himself.

He recently earned an associate’s degree online in web design.

Josh used email to answer NBC 12’S questions about why relocating his mailbox would improve his qualify of life. He wrote, "I could oversee when and what the people that I hired get out of my mailbox.

His aide, Devin, says Josh's mail problem greets him at the front door. He can't get through it. Even if he could, the hallway leads to two more doors he would have to pass through to reach a cluster of boxes that individually open with a key. He's not physically able to do any of that.

“Something like this is really hitting hard and the fact there's been no real traction in getting it resolved is kind of irritating him a lot," said Devin.

His mailbox is also out of sight and that's a major worry because he can't see who's handling his mail. Josh says he delivered a doctor's letter to USPS and was promised a call from a supervisor five months ago. It's dragged on and that's why he says he called 12.

“12 On Your Side always gets results and hold people accountable,” Josh wrote.

“That's one of the reasons you called us," said reporter Diane Walker.

"Yeah," said Josh.

“We hold people accountable and we get results. That's what we're going to try to do here," said Diane.

The postal service says it learned of Josh's problem from us and immediately went to his home to find a solution. It approved his request and added individuals who require special accommodations must submit a written request and a doctor's letter for review.

Josh is admiring his new mailbox. He sent NBC 12 a picture Tuesday afternoon, and it shows Josh has an unobstructed view and is able to see what's going on with his mail.

Josh was a victim a few years ago of unscrupulous aides who were arrested for maxing out his credit cards and crashing his van. We helped him back then too. In the meantime, hardship mail delivery requests must be renewed annually.

