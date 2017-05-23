Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt

Summer is banned from graduation because of this shirt. (Source: NBC Charlotte)

A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.

According to NBC Charlotte, Summer wore a green shirt that rests just off the tops of her shoulders and exposes her collarbone, which prompted a confrontation with the principal at Hickory Ridge High School. Summer borrowed a jacket from a friend to cover her shoulders up, but the principal then told her to go to the control room - and she refused.

Shortly after, the principal instructed a school resource officer to arrest Summer. Summer then went to the control room and was suspended - including being banned from all senior activities, like graduation.

Now Summer fears for her future, which she says is in jeopardy.

"This is my life, I'm on a pre-med track," she says. "A full ride means so much and that is on the line right now."

The school refused to comment, citing student privacy.

