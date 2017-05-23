Several people transported to hospital after Chesterfield head-on collision

Several people were transported to the hospital after an accident near the Chesterfield County Airport.

The road has been closed for a while after two vehicles collided head-on. This happened in the 7700 block of Cogbill.

A witness said the driver of the Toyota SUV crossed the double yellow line at a curve in the road. The witness also told NBC12's Drew Wilder the woman, who was driving the other car, is severely injured. There were about four people in the Toyota SUV, according to the witness, who was driving behind the woman who was hit.

NBC12 reporter Drew Wilder captured photos of the Toyota SUV flipped over on its roof.

No fatalities have been reported, and there is no word yet on any charges.

