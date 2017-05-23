Man wanted in Louisa for strangulation, other charges

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, who was recently added to their most wanted page.

Keith Markel Johnson, 28, of Gordonsville, is facing "felony capias for failing to appear on an underlying charge of strangulation, felony capias for violation of court order, and misdemeanor violation of a protective order x28."

He also goes by "Keith" or "Markell Johnson," according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he is 5-feet-10-inches tall.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Crimesolvers at 800-346-1466.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12