RVA venues promise tight security amid worldwide event-venue threats

The latest attack in England could prompt heightened security in public places across the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security.

This comes even though there’s no evidence of a credible threat to any U.S. music venues, according to officials. However, that doesn’t mean that some of RVA’s most popular event spots aren’t making certain security is tight as ever.

Innsbrook After Hours is one of Richmond’s most popular outdoor concert series, seating more than 8,000 people per show. Managing producer Larry Creeger said he increased security five years ago, when he took over running the shows.

"We go overboard, trying to make sure we have a very secure venue," said Creeger. "We even check the boots of the girls for the country shows."

Creeger installed fences around the perimeter of the entire venue. Up to 50 police and security officers work the concerts, with some in plain clothes. All guests have their bags checked. People can also be screened with a metal-detecting wand. Before every show, bomb-sniffing dogs canvas the property.

"There's no foolproof way to eliminate threats. What you have to look at is what is evident...where you can stop these things from happening," continued Creeger.

Other big venues, like the Richmond International Raceway and the Richmond Coliseum, also add police to their security teams. However, security experts say people attending the event need to stay vigilant too, reporting anything that even hints at suspicious.

"Even if it's just a hunch...If it could save a bunch of lives, why not [report it]?" said Juhi John, who’s a fan of Innsbrook After Hours.

Creeger says his security personnel also watches well beyond the gates of the event, as many of the soft-target bombings happen just outside the perimeter of the venue, like in yesterday’s attack at Manchester Arena.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12