Hanover student charged after bringing BB gun pistol to school

A Hanover student was charged after bringing a BB gun pistol to school, according to a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The BB gun pistol was found at Lee-Davis High School just before students were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

School officials say students reported that another student had the BB gun pistol in their backpack. However, officials say no threats were made.

A letter was sent home to parents:

Dear Parents and Guardians, This afternoon just prior to dismissal, students reported a safety concern to LDHS administration. Specifically, they reported that another student was in possession of a BB gun pistol, which was secured in a backpack. No threats were made. As a result, school administrators and the School Resource Officer immediately responded and confiscated the BB gun from the student without incident. The BB gun was unloaded. At no time were students or staff in danger. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the students who demonstrated courage by immediately reporting this concern to administration so it could be addressed without delay. I also want to extend my gratitude to the School Resource Officer and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate assistance to help us quickly resolve this matter. We truly value their long-standing partnership and efforts to keep our students and staff safe. Parents and guardians, I ask that you assist us in our efforts to provide a safe environment for our students and staff. Please remind your children to check their belongings for any items that are not permitted on school property, especially weapons, or check them yourself if necessary. Please also help us reinforce with your children the serious consequences they may face if they do not follow the Code of Student Conduct and the Code of Virginia. This may include suspension, expulsion, or arrest. I hope this information is helpful and addresses any concerns you may have. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts in providing a safe environment for our outstanding students. Sincerely, Charles Stevens Principal

There is no word yet on what the student was charged with.

