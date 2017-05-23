Henrico Police release photo of novelty clock that prompted bomb scare

A woman seen in a video that has gone viral in Henrico has now been arrested, after police say she threw Gatorade bottles at a vehicle.More >>
A woman seen in a video that has gone viral in Henrico has now been arrested, after police say she threw Gatorade bottles at a vehicle.More >>
Henrico Police are now releasing a photo of the suspicious package found in a car that prompted a bomb scare at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.More >>
Henrico Police are now releasing a photo of the suspicious package found in a car that prompted a bomb scare at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.More >>
The woman accused of having a suspicious package in her car outside a Short Pump store was released from jail on Monday morning.More >>
The woman accused of having a suspicious package in her car outside a Short Pump store was released from jail on Monday morning.More >>
Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.More >>
Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.More >>
In Henrico, a Richmond man is facing several felonies after he’s accused of stealing from a home and business in the eastern part of the county.More >>
In Henrico, a Richmond man is facing several felonies after he’s accused of stealing from a home and business in the eastern part of the county.More >>