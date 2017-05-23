Henrico Police release photo of novelty clock that prompted bomb scare

Henrico Police are now releasing a photo of the suspicious package found in a car that prompted a bomb scare at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.

The owner says the package is actually a "novelty clock," but police have charged her with constructing or using a hoax firebomb.

On Friday night, a Whole Foods Employee initially noticed the device in Daphne Page's backseat, and called police.

"It looked like brown paper wrapped around cylinders," explained Page. "I don't know what sticks of dynamite look like I am extrapolating much like the person who saw in the back seat of my car extrapolated."

Police say the package "did not appear to be a clock, but rather an explosive device that warranted immediate action to ensure the public’s safety."

Henrico Police released the following statement with the photo:

Due to events worldwide, law enforcement asks citizens to be vigilant of suspicious activity. It is also important for people to consider their own actions and act responsibly. Placing what readily appears to resemble an explosive device, in a vehicle, in a very public setting is likely to illicit a public safety concern. This device was clearly designed to look like an explosive device. The fact it turned out to not be an actual explosive device does not diminish the impact it had on the community and the resources dedicated to ensuring it was handled properly.

Page says she was planning to travel to Vermont to give the clock to her daughter as a gift, and says she bought it on Mother's Day, thinking her daughter would find it "unique."

