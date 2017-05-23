Kroger in Hanover being evacuated due to message written on napkin

A Kroger in Hanover is being evacuated due to a napkin found with words written on it, according to Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

This happened at the store located at the intersection of Atlee Road and Route 301 around 3:56 p.m. Tuesday.

The napkin was found by an employee, and the store is evacuating everyone due to extreme caution. Sgt. Cooper says he is not sure what was written on the napkin.

Hanover Sheriff's crews are on the scene along with K-9 units. Crews are going to go through the store and conduct an investigative sweep.

The Rutland Kroger initiated the evacuation of the store, according to Sgt. Cooper.

Kroger released a statement regarding the evacuation:

Protecting our customers and our associates is our number one priority, which is why we made the decision to inform law enforcement and evacuate the Kroger Marketplace on Atlee Road. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused those shopping with us today, but we will always do all that we can to keep our customers and associates out of harms way.

