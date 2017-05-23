Two night races, playoff event headline RIR schedule for 2018

Richmond International Raceway will see a shake-up from its usual NASCAR schedule in 2018, bringing a Chase playoff race to the venue, and shifting April's events from day to night.

Richmond will host the Toyota spring race weekend on April 20-21, 2018, and return in the fall with its first Monster Energy Series and NXS playoff race weekend on September 21-22, 2018.

RIR president Dennis Bickmeier says the track got a lot of fan feedback expressing the desire to return to night racing in the spring.

As for the fall, the Action Track has been host to the final regular season race since the Chase was formed in 2004.

One race weekend remains at RIR in 2017 on September 8-9.

