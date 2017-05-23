2 men charged after drive-by paintball shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police say they have charged two men after a moped rider was attacked last week.

Police have charged 20-year-old Troy Murchison and 20-year-old Lakeith Moore with assault.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police say the moped rider was struck several times after someone fired a paintball gun from a white Dodge Charger.

Police say shortly after the attack, they stopped the Charger - occupied by Murchison and Moore - and recovered the weapon used in the attack.

Murchison and Moore were released on a summons.

Police are investigating to see if the two are connected to a similar attack on Thursday that injured a bicyclist.

