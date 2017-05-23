Woman arrested after video goes viral in Henrico

A woman seen in a video that has gone viral in Henrico has now been arrested, after police say she threw Gatorade bottles at a vehicle.

Police have charged 40-year-old Micha Leigh Dominguez with three counts of throwing a missile at a moving vehicle.

Police responded to the intersection of Gaskins Road and West Broad Street around 4:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a disorderly situation. Police say Dominguez told officers that several people were harassing her and videotaping her. Another woman at the scene then told police that Dominguez had thrown three full Gatorade bottles at her vehicle.

Police say after looking at the video and searching for evidence, they arrested Dominguez. She is being held at the Henrico County Jail.

Over the weekend, Dominguez was featured in a separate video, which later went viral. We're now hearing from the two men behind the viral video that shows them confronting Dominguez, who they call an "aggressive panhandler" in Henrico's west end.

The video was shot at Broad and Glenside on Sunday. It quickly got hundreds of thousands of shares on YouTube, but it was taken down citing YouTube's bullying and harassment policy. The men who posted it are standing by it.

The viral video is called "Fake homeless woman exposed in Richmond." Behind the camera, two friends - Wayne Owens and Ian Paterson - say they are tired of the woman's aggressive panhandling.

When they saw her trying to get into a newer model Fiat, they confronted her.

"Just wondering why you have a 2014 when you're begging for change all over the city of Richmond," says one of the men.

Later in the video, Dominguez is heard saying, "Somebody is going to end up killing you!...You're harassing me!"

"I'm not harassing anybody, you're stealing people's money!" replies Owens.

Owens spoke to NBC12 about the incident.

"I think it's just sad to see people who work hard for their money giving it to people who might not be using it for the right reasons," he said.

Owens says he had a previous run-in with the woman where she aggressively asked for money. Multiple people complained on social media about the same thing, even sending NBC12 video of other confrontations.

Police identified the panhandler as Micha Dominguez from Tappahannock. She's now under arrest for another incident 24 hours after the video went viral.

The men who shot the viral video say they wanted to expose her so she doesn't take advantage of other people.

"We do believe in helping the homeless, there's just other ways to go about doing it," says Owens.

Dominguez refused a jail house interview. Loved ones say Dominguez suffers from a mental illness, but that did not come up in court.

The men say they have now handed the copyrights of the video to a company that can generate a profit. They say any money made will be donated to homeless organizations.

