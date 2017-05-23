Police still searching for suspects involved in Richmond I-95 shooting

Virginia State Police are still searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Richmond early on May 14.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 North at exit 75, near the Interstate 64 split.

According to police, multiple shots were fired from a white, four-door sedan at a red 2017 Nissan Altima that was traveling north.

Police say the driver of the Altima -- 23-year-old Tanna D. Gardner of Richmond -- died at the scene. One of the passengers -- 26-year-old Sharayne Danielle Nichole Holland -- was transported to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

A male passenger from Woodbridge -- who family members say is Devonte Taylor -- was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Police say the 24-year-old is still in the hospital.

The four other passengers, a 27-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman were not injured.

State police are still searching for the white sedan and its occupants and also possibly a dark-colored vehicle that may have been traveling with the white sedan. Police are also looking for anyone who may have been in the Main Street Station parking lot and saw or captured an argument or altercation that took place.

Tanna Gardner's family is offering a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cellphone. Police can also be reached via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

