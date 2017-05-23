Chesterfield police search for attempted robbery suspect

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store near Manchester Middle School.

It happened at The Marketplace at 6811 Walmsley Boulevard, near Turner Road around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect entered the store, walked up to the clerk, and asked for an item behind the counter. The suspect then displayed a handgun and demanded the item for free. When the employee activated an alarm, officers said the suspect ran without taking anything.

Officers describe the suspect as a Middle Eastern man, about 6-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a white t-shirt with red lips on it, black shorts, and slippers. The man came to the store in an older model, dark blue Ford Crown Victoria, with a broken passenger side window that was covered by a black plastic bag. The vehicle was driven by another person, according to police.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

