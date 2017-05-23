Chesterfield police search for attempted robbery suspect

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store near Manchester Middle School.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store near Manchester Middle School.More >>
Two people who attacked a man early Tuesday during a robbery at apartments on Belmont Road remain on the loose.More >>
Two people who attacked a man early Tuesday during a robbery at apartments on Belmont Road remain on the loose.More >>
Police say Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz was seen masturbating in a vehicle at multiple locations dating back to August 2016.More >>
Police say Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz was seen masturbating in a vehicle at multiple locations dating back to August 2016.More >>
Chesterfield police released the identities of the two people found dead in a home on Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Chesterfield police released the identities of the two people found dead in a home on Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>