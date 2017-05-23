2 face child neglect charges in Orange after 4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills self

Two people face charges related to the accidental shooting a 4-year-old boy in Orange County earlier this month.

The Orange Sheriff's Office say 27-year-old Heather Massey was indicted Monday on five felony counts of child abuse/neglect and four misdemeanor counts of reckless handling/leaving loaded firearm endangering child under the age of 14.

Nicholas J. Stoia, 25, faces one felony count of child abuse/neglect and four misdemeanor counts of reckless handling/leaving loaded firearm endangering child under the age of 14.

The Sheriff's Office says the charges are based on the fact that other children were in the home at the time that 4-year-old Cole accidentally shot himself while in child care at the home of a Stafford County sheriff's deputy recruit on May 15.

The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, according to Orange County deputies.

Investigators say Cole got hold of the gun at the home, located off of Mine Run Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Crews responded to the call for help at 12:45 p.m. and attempted to save his life, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12