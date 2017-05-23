2 suspects flee after attacking man at Chesterfield apartments

Two people fled the scene of a robbery on Belmont Road early Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Two people who attacked a man early Tuesday during a robbery at apartments on Belmont Road remain on the loose.

Police say the victim was first approached by two people who attempted to rob him a gun point at the Pocoshock Ridge apartments around 12:30 a.m.

The man says one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, attacked him.

Police say the victim was able to fight off the suspects, who then fled the scene.

The man suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Police remained on the scene for several hours Tuesday morning looking for the suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

