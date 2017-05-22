Hopewell mom says kids got second-degree burns after using sunscreen

Tina McGee says her children were burned after using sunscreen over the weekend. (Source: Family photo)

A Hopewell mom says her children wound up with serious sunburns after using Banana Boat sunscreen. Tina McGee says she used plenty of sunscreen and this still happened.

Those blisters are second-degree burns, but McGee says she took all the necessary precautions.

Doctors are keeping her kids -- Trey and Trenity -- out of school for at least three days for second-degree burns. They got sunburned when they visited Jamestown Beach on Saturday.

McGee says she grabbed the sunscreen -- Banana Boat plus 50 SPF spray -- on the way to the beach. She says she covered the kids thoroughly when they got there, again two hours later, and left for the day two hours after that.

It wasn't long before the kids' skin turned from pink to painful.

"The blisters started popping up; it was just red. Especially her back and his back were especially red," McGee said.

McGee showed us the notes from the doctor who prescribed an ointment to help heal the burns. And her kids aren’t the only ones impacted. Another recent case is a 14-month old in Canada, Kyla.

Little Kyla also suffered second-degree burns while wearing the same sunscreen.

McGee says she's reached out to the company and is still waiting for a response, though she warns you to consider what kind of sunscreen you're putting on yourself and your kids.

"It kills me that they're in pain and I know that it's not my fault, but it was my choice -- what kind I bought," McGee said.

NBC12 reached out to the company that makes Banana Boat sunscreen -- Edgewell Personal Care. In a statement, the company says its products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are labeled correctly and meet all FDA regulations.

Edgewell advises you apply one ounce of sunscreen to the entire body at least 15 minutes before going into the sun and reapply every two hours, or immediately after getting out of the water.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12