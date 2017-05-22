16-foot shark swims close to Virginia's coastline

A 16-foot shark was close to Virginia's coastline early Monday morning, according to OCEARCH, an organization that gathers data on marine species.

Mary Lee was found right near Virginia's eastern shore around 7:44 a.m. The last time she was near the eastern shore was on Nov. 15, 2015.

On Oct. 12, 2015, she was found near Kill Devil Hills, right off of the North Carolina coastline.

In January 2013, the 3,456-pound shark swam through the Ocracoke Inlet and the Pamlico Sound before heading back to the Atlantic.

Mary Lee swam 39,408 miles since OCEARCH scientists started tracking her in Sept. 2012. She mainly swims up and down the East Coast, but researchers have tracked her as far as Bermuda.

