2 students sent to hospital after Caroline bus crash

Caroline school officials say crews are responding to a school bus crash with five students on board. Two of the students were sent to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Campers Lane in the Lake Land’Or subdivision.

Debra Holt with Caroline County Public Schools says it was a minor accident, and "the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, which caused the bus to hit a sign and made him go slightly off onto the soft shoulder."

The bus landed in a ditch on the other side of the road, and the bus did not flip over, according to Caroline County Sheriff Lippa. He says the bus is drivable as it only suffered minor damage.

Two of the five students fell out of their seats and are being taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution," according to Holt. The students did not appear to be injured, but Holt says they will be checked out by the hospital.

Sheriff Lippa says the two students sent to the hospital were in the 7th and 8th grade. They were sent to the hospital because they were complaining of pain.

Holt says the other students on the bus are being picked up by their parents, and are okay. The driver of the bus was also uninjured.

No other vehicles were hit, according to Holt.

