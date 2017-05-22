Chesterfield Police: Man arrested for multiple instances of public masturbation

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a man that they say was seen masturbating in a vehicle at multiple locations dating back to August 2016.

Police have charged 22-year-old Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz with four counts of obscene sexual display and one count of indecent exposure.

Police say San Jose Diaz was seen masturbating in a blue sedan in parking lots on Weir Road, West Hundred Road, Jefferson Davis Highway, Vicki Court and Charter Colony Parkway.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in this case. If you were a victim, police want you to call them at 804-748-1251.

