Funeral plans announced for Route 1 crash victim

Funeral plans have been announced for the 19-year-old who was killed on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.

Erid Javier Rivas Hernandez, 19, of Ashland was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, May 18. The crash happened near Verdon Road just after 7:45 a.m.

"Erid leaves behind his mother, Karla Hernandez, a team member at Chick-fil-A Virginia Center Marketplace, his sister and twin brothers, all long time residents of Ashland. Erid was a beloved son, brother and uncle," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

"Karla is a single mother who has dedicated herself to making a great guest experience at Virginia Center Marketplace in her role as a dining room attendant since April 2008. Chick-fil-A Virginia Center Marketplace has set up a GoFundMe account in Erid’s name to assist Karla in the costs of laying her son to rest. Cash donations are also accepted at Chick-fil-A Virginia Center Marketplace and Chick-fil-A in Ashland, 100% of donated amount will go directly to Karla," the restaurant chain said.

Services will be held at Dabney Funeral Home in Ashland. Wake services will be held on Monday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

