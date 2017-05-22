Man charged with DUI after crash injuring 3 people in Ashland

Ashland Police say they have charged a man with DUI after a crash on Sunday that injured three pedestrians.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Arbor Oak Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two people were treated at the scene.

Police later arrested 31-year-old James Legursky and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

