Man charged with DUI after crash injuring 3 people in Ashland

There's a new kind of health care facility popping up around the country -- free-standing emergency rooms.More >>
There's a new kind of health care facility popping up around the country -- free-standing emergency rooms.More >>
Funeral plans have been announced for the 19-year-old who was killed on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.More >>
Funeral plans have been announced for the 19-year-old who was killed on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.More >>
Ashland Police say they have charged a man with DUI after a crash on Sunday that injured three pedestrians.More >>
Ashland Police say they have charged a man with DUI after a crash on Sunday that injured three pedestrians.More >>
The Ashland Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in the 100 block of South Carter Road on Wednesday night.More >>
The Ashland Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in the 100 block of South Carter Road on Wednesday night.More >>
One person is dead after a crash that shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.More >>
One person is dead after a crash that shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.More >>