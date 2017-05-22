Couple identified in Chesterfield apparent murder-suicide

Chesterfield police released the identities of the two people found dead in a home on Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Chesterfield police released the identities of the two people found dead in a home on Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>
Two people were found dead inside of a Chesterfield home, according to police.More >>
Two people were found dead inside of a Chesterfield home, according to police.More >>
Chesterfield Police have identified the body found in the Appomattox River.More >>
Chesterfield Police have identified the body found in the Appomattox River.More >>
A Chesterfield family is waking up to some serious damage after a fire spread to a home in a neighborhood off Bailey Bridge Road.More >>
A Chesterfield family is waking up to some serious damage after a fire spread to a home in a neighborhood off Bailey Bridge Road.More >>