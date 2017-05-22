Couple identified in Chesterfield apparent murder-suicide

Chesterfield police released the identities of the two people found dead in a home on Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers found Charlene Leslie Alderman, 51, and her husband, Ewell Thomas Alderman Jr., 51, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 14900 block of Spruce Street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of the two residents.

Officers say at this point, evidence at the scene suggests that Ewell Alderman Jr. shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

