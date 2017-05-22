Victim identified in South Richmond motel homicide

Richmond police have identified the victim in the Motel 6 shooting that happened on the city's Southside on Monday morning.

Desean R. Lucas, 28, was found unresponsive inside a room. Officers say he was lying on the floor and suffered a gunshot wound. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say this happened at the Motel 6 in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place around 11:30 a.m. This area is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Richmond police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

