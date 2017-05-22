Death investigation underway after man found dead in Southside m - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway after man found dead in Southside motel

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the Motel 6 in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place.

Police say the call came in around 11:30 a.m., but have not yet said how the man died. 

This area is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

This is a developing story. 

