Death investigation underway after man found dead in Southside motel

The Richmond Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the Motel 6 in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place.

Police say the call came in around 11:30 a.m., but have not yet said how the man died.

This area is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

This is a developing story.

