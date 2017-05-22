Thousands of school buses in VA in need of safety device

This Virginia Department of Education says as many as 4,000 school buses may need retrofitting to install a safety device that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.

The device -- a brake interlock -- is required on all buses in Virginia that have automatic transmissions. The mechanism was added to the state Board of Education's minimum specifications for school buses in March 2011.

"The safety of students is the department’s highest priority and the department will work with school divisions, manufacturers and school bus dealers to make sure that all non-compliant buses are brought into full compliance with the state Board of Education’s equipment specifications as quickly as possible," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples in a news release.

The VDOE says school bus transmissions do not have a "park" setting.

"After stopping the bus, the driver places the bus in neutral, and then pulls the parking brake valve on the dashboard," VDOE said in a news release. "Without the interlock, the parking brake could accidentally disengage — for example, if a student were to slip and inadvertently fall against the brake valve."

Richmond Public Schools have about 99 buses that are impacted:

We have about 99 buses that are impacted by this. Our transportation department is already working with the manufacturers to get this resolved as quickly as possible and a safety plan is being finalized in the interim. Once the plan is finalized, information will be shared with parents.

Henrico says they have 176 buses affected:

We have 176 buses that were purchased since March of 2011. This summer, we expect the manufacturers to retrofit those buses at no cost to the school division.

Ashley Monfort will have more on what this means for schools on 12News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12