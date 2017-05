A crash on southbound I-95 near Belvidere is causing delays on Monday morning.

VDOT traffic cameras show one vehicle blocking the left travel lane.

There is no information on what caused the crash of if there are any injuries.

NBC12's Candice Smith suggests that drivers using I-195 to the Downtown Expressway as an alternate route:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays due to crash 95 SB near Belvidere. Left lane blocked. Use I-195 to Downtown Expressway pic.twitter.com/RDbOA2wPw8 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 22, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecker arrives to remove car following crash 95 SB near Belvidere. Expect delays. Use I-195. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/VDgVJSO1h0 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12