Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office: 80-year-old man charged with murder after dispute with neighbor

An 80-year-old Spotsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder this weekend after a 65-year-old person was found dead in his driveway from a gunshot wound.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says Larry Keith Johnston was arrested after police arrived to the scene in the 7200 block of Young Lane on Sunday.

Detectives say witnesses told them the incident stemmed from an ongoing feud over the property boundary.

"The victim had a landscaping crew on scene performing lawn maintenance when the incident occurred," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Johnston also faces a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The person found dead has not yet been identified.

