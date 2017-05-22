Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office: 80-year-old man charged with murder after dispute with neighbor

An 80-year-old Spotsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder this weekend after a 65-year-old person was found dead in his driveway from a gunshot wound.More >>
Virginia State Police tell us a 55-year-old Mineral woman is dead following an RTV crash in Louisa.More >>
All lanes are back open on Route 288 Friday morning after the Virginia Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer caused delays in both directions Thursday afternoon.More >>
Virginia State Police say they have terminated the Amber Alert for missing girl Chloe Johnson, though the child and her mother are still missing.More >>
Lead could be present in your child's drinking water and, currently, there's no requirement to test lead levels in public schools.More >>
