Richmond family remembers 83-year-old who died in fall on Parkway in NC

The family of a Richmond woman who fell to her death at a National Park in North Carolina says the 83-year-old was a loving mother, and an active member of her community.

"For 83, (she was) vibrant, vivacious, strong willed," said George Martin.

Nancy Martin's sons say she was on her way to a family member's mountain cottage when they stopped to take a see the view of the water at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook. Her son George says Martin slipped and fell 150 feet.

"We went from being very excited for mom, who got up at 2:30 in the morning to get ready to board a 5:25 plane to first Charlotte, then a second plane to Asheville, to getting the news late morning that mom was deceased," said George Martin.

The mother of three also had two grandchildren. Their family moved from New Jersey to the Richmond area in 1978. Her sons say she was active in her church and community, and also worked as a circulation supervisor at the T.C. Williams School of Law library at the University of Richmond.

"She was the light of my life," said her son, John Martin. "She was my rock for a lot of years, so I am going to honor her by living those life lessons."

The brothers say while the days since their mother's death have been difficult, they're holding on to all she instilled in them, and finding

a silver lining even in their grief, because May 21 would have been Martin's 57th wedding anniversary.

"It's been 22 years since she and daddy have been together," said George Martin. "So I woke up this morning with the surety that after 22 years they are spending this day together in heaven, happy."

There will be funeral mass held for Martin at Our Lady of Lourdes on Wednesday afternoon.

