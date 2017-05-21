Richmond crews battle house fire in city's southside

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's south side. The call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night for a fire on the 5400 block of Larrymore Road. Crews arrived before 8:10 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the house. The fire has since been marked under control.

We're told a woman lived in the home, but was able to escape with help from her neighbors. She was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

