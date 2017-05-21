Richmond crews battle house fire in city's southside

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's south side.More >>
Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's south side.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Police are trying to figure out what lead to shooting in Mosby Court.More >>
Richmond Police are trying to figure out what lead to shooting in Mosby Court.More >>
Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a woman was attacked Friday morning.More >>
Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a woman was attacked Friday morning.More >>