2 displaced after house fire in Chesterfield

Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire Sunday afternoon that left 2 people displaced.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 10400 block of Marble Ridge Court. Authorities say a woman was cooking when fire spread from her stove to her cabinets. We're told that smoke filled the home, but nobody was injured.

The fire was marked under control at 5:30 p.m.

