Driver med-flighted after tractor trailer crash on I-295 in Hopewell

State Police say a driver had to be flown to the hospital after a tractor trailer crash in I-295 in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. a tractor trailer carrying food products overturned in the median on I-295 North at Exit 9. Right now all northbound lanes are open, but the left lane on the southbound side is closed for cleanup.

No word yet on the condition of the driver.

