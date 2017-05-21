Driver med-flighted after tractor trailer crash on I-295 in Hopewell

State Police say a man had to be flown to the hospital after a tractor trailer crash in I-295 in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.More >>
Two people running to handle your money may actually owe money to the city of Petersburg.
About 24 Petersburg city employees got word that they will no longer have jobs. This is a result of the city's decision to outsource certain departments.
A man accused of killing four family members in Petersburg during Easter weekend of 2014 has filed a motion for a change in venue, according to sources.
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.
