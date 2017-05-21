Delivery driver threatened with box cutter in Richmond

Richmond Police are looking for suspects, after a delivery driver was threatened with a box cutter during an attempted robbery on the city's Southside.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night along Bruce Street.

Police say the delivery driver was approached by two men, after getting out of her car.

Officers say one of the suspects came at her with a box cutter. She took off running.

Then, police say one of the men fired a gun.

The driver was able to get away, and wasn't hit by the gunfire.

The search continues for suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

