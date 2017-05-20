Man shot in arm near Mosby Court

Richmond Police say a man was shot near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood Saturday evening. Around 7:10 p.m., police got a call for random gunfire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Shortly afterward, a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is expected to survive.

At this time no suspect information has been released, though detectives are on the scene investigating.

If you can help police in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers, at (804) 780-1000.

