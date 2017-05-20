Man shot in Richmond's East End

Police are investigating, after they say a man was shot in Richmond's East End.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of North 29th and Newbourne Streets. That's not far from Fairfield Court Elementary School.

After getting reports of random gunfire in the area, officers learned the shooting victim was in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers say he is expected to survive.

Police say they are still searching for suspects in this case.

If you can help police in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers, at (804) 780-1000.

